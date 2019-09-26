SMU is one of just 23 unbeaten teams in the nation and are favored by more than a touchdown in Tampa. We went Behind Enemy Lines with TheHillTopics ' own Damon Sayles to find out more about about this week's opponent.

The USF Bulls conclude their off week to begin conference play by hosting 4-0 SMU on Saturday. While the Bulls were resting and regrouping, SMU was knocking off #25 TCU in a 41-38 thriller in Fort Worth. The Mustangs haven't started a season this good since 1984.

SMU is coming off a big win against then number 25, TCU, completing a 4-0 start, which is the best Mustang season run since 1984. The energy around the team is probably pretty high, right now. How seriously are they taking 1-2 USF?

The attitude with every player is "Go 1-0 each week." This is a team playing with a lot of confidence, but the one thing it isn't is cocky. They are taking USF very seriously, particularly with the Bulls coming off a bye and well rested. There is no such thing as an easy victory in the American Athletic Conference, and if anything, SMU is looking at this game as the perfect opportunity for USF to take down the undefeated team.

SMU quarterback, Shane Buechele, who was Charlie Strong’s quarterback at Texas, has been very impressive, passing for more than 1,100 yards through just four games. How do you think he will perform against his former coach?

I think Shane is going to go into this game as he would any other game. This isn't a personal thing with Charlie Strong. All he wants is to perform against the opposing team. It just so happens that this week, he plays the guy who recruited him. Look for Shane and the offense to take what the defense gives them.

Other than Buechele, who else can Bulls’ fans expect to see big things from in this game?

The wide receiver tandem of Reggie Roberson Jr. and James Proche have been solid. Roberson is coming off a 122-yard receiving day, and Proche caught 10 passes in the win against TCU. Running back Xavier Jones is quietly a weapon to keep an eye on, as well. He needs one more touchdown to tie the great Doak Walker on the career SMU rushing list. Defensively, the team leads the conference in sacks. Pat Nelson plays safety but sometimes lines up as linebacker and has been all over the field. SMU's secondary arguably played its best game of the season against TCU. Cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Ar'mani Johnson and safeties Rodney Clemons and Trevor Denbow are looking to have an even-better game against USF.

USF will be starting freshman quarterback, Jordan McCloud, over senior, Blake Barnett. The move gives the offense a bit more mobility from the quarterback position. TCU’s quarterback doesn’t run much and SMU’s other opponents were from some of the lower performing conferences. Will they be effective containing a quarterback with wheels?

I think it'll be a challenge for defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, but I think it'll be a challenge he and the rest of the team welcome. This will be a game where the defensive line has to play lights-out in order to be a domino effect for the entire defense. Pono Davis, Turner Coxe, Demerick Gary, Zach Abercrumbia, Delontae Scott and Toby Ndukwe all see starter's minutes on that list, so consider this their opportunity to show what they can do.

Do the Mustangs extend their streak to five straight wins or do they have a let-down after last week’s upset for their conference opener?

Sonny Dykes won't allow this team to overlook anybody. He's said multiple times that despite the 4-0 record, the Mustangs haven't done anything special yet. A 5-0 record would be the first for SMU since 1983, and the team is focused on setting history this year. I think this can be a good win for the Mustangs on the road in their conference opener.



