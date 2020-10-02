BullsInsider - Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati Week

The USF Bulls are ready to return to action this week against the #15 Cincinnati Bearcats after having their game against FAU postponed, last week, due to COVID-19. Like the Bulls, the Bearcats are a bit of an unknown, having played two games against what should be inferior opponents in Austin Peay and Army.

USF is obviously coming off a week without football due to the postponement of the FAU game. Sources in the Notre Dame media have suggested that an asymptomatic Notre Dame player was responsible for the infection and contact tracing related quarantines on both teams since that game, which led to USF being unable to play last Saturday. Has the Bearcats’ season been affected by COVID-19, and if so, how?

Stamm: The biggest way it's been affected so far is the scheduling. Cincinnati lost three non-conference games (Nebraska, Miami (OH) and Western Michigan) due to the pandemic and the postponements until recently by the Big Ten and MAC. Nobody has really opted out, player-wise, which was a huge help, compared to others in the AAC, like UCF and Memphis. And testing-wise, UC has basically gotten through unscathed to this point. It's really been business as usual in a lot of ways. The most notable difference might be that UC has allowed no general admission fans to its home games to this point. Only immediate family and friends have been allowed, so not even a thousand people. The band, cheerleaders and dance team have been on hand, but no fans. That will be revisited for the next homestand, but won't change for this weekend.

Cincinnati comes into the game boasting a #15 ranking in both major polls, but their two wins against Austin Peay and Army, while definitive enough victories, are not great measuring sticks for where the Bearcats are, right now. Is Cincinnati a legitimate #15 team this season, or do you think they are benefitting from the lack of participation from leagues like the Big Ten and Pac-12?

Stamm: Oh, absolutely, I think this is a top 15 team. Austin Peay isn't a gauge, but that's a good Army team. The Bearcats shut down that offense and allowed just three points (the touchdown came on a fumble recovery). That shows how good the UC defense is. This has been the year the Bearcats have been building towards since Luke Fickell arrived. Michael Warren was a big loss, as were a couple of receivers, but the defense is senior-laden and stacked. Desmond Ridder is a junior and Gerrid Doaks has emerged as a top-tier back in the conference. It's a shame the Bearcats won't play Nebraska, because that would have been a very attainable, signature win.

From a distance, it looks like the Cincinnati defense is a little better than the offense, thus far in the season. They’ve limited their two opponents to a combined 30 points. Which guys are responsible for leading that defense? Which names will we hear a lot on Saturday?

Stamm: Defensive end Myjai Sanders is probably the best NFL prospect. I'd expect him to be a mid-round pick next year. But the secondary is what is especially stacked. James Wiggins you'll hear a lot of, Jarell White has a team-high 20 tackles and Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner had two interception returns for touchdowns last season. He had one last week against Army. I mean, this is a REALLY stacked defense. Malik Vann would probably start on a lot of other teams, former four-star, very highly sought after, is in the two-deep. He'll start next year as a senior. But UC plays a lot of nickel, so you'll hear a lot from the defensive backs for sure.

The USF coaching staff have praised the Cincinnati offense, and the offensive line in particular. They have made comparisons to the Notre Dame line, which is arguably one of the best in the country. Beyond the line, who will shine for the Bearcats’ offense?

Stamm: Ridder is the key, at quarterback. But the position I'd really watch is tight end. UC has had a good history recently of producing NFL tight ends, from Travis Kelce, to Josiah Deguara, a third round pick in April by the Packers. Now, it's a combination of Bruno Labelle, Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor. The Bearcats will have some multiple tight end sets, but that says a lot when you've got three capable, productive tight ends. Labelle should start, but Whyle won't be far behind and Taylor will also see a lot of reps.

Both teams have limited resumes this season and there are plenty of questions about each one in terms of how good they are, right now. What do you think will happen in this game? Where do you see the final score?

Stamm: That's a good question, since this whole season will be a crapshoot for everyone. UC is absolutely good enough to sneak into the College Football Playoff, or at least a New Year's Six Bowl. The Bearcats will have to stay away from COVID-19, though, hope to get through the season and get some luck along the way. So far, it's been smooth sailing, but it's hard to think anyone can get through the season without being affected in some way. In this game, I think UC keeps the early roll it's started. And I'm not sure exactly what to expect from USF. I did watch a good portion of the Notre Dame loss. UC isn't Notre Dame, but I'm thinking something along the lines of Cincinnati winning 38-17.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION!