South Florida nearly shocked all of college football last season in Tampa playing Alabama to a near stalemate for much of the game. The Tide will play host this time to the Bulls with the home team enjoying a #4 ranking in the polls.

We caught up with Tide Illustrated Managing Editor Tony Tsoukalas to get the Alabama perspective on the game and how things will look different with Jalen Milroe starting in the game after missing the game in Tampa a year ago.