Notes and Quotes from Alex Golesh week 0

Notes and Quotes from Alex Golesh week 0

Alex Golesh spoke to the media as USF entered game simulation week to mark Week Zero in college football.

 Kelly Quinlan
2026 RB Zamarcus Lindley looking for more than good football

2026 RB Zamarcus Lindley looking for more than good football

Douglas County (Ga.) running back Zamarcus Lindley ran for almost 1,000 yards as a sophomore, but he didn't have to

 Kelly Quinlan
AAC football schedule pairing announced for 2025

AAC football schedule pairing announced for 2025

South Florida will have a friendlier road schedule for 2025 in the AAC for football.

 Kelly Quinlan
Bulls Scoop 8/13 top targets and more

Bulls Scoop 8/13 top targets and more

USF extended new 2025 offers and made the cut for a talented target. Get the scoop.

 Kelly Quinlan
Alex Golesh updates on USF fall camp through seven days

Alex Golesh updates on USF fall camp through seven days

South Florida coach Alex Golesh updated where the Bulls stand after seven days of fall camp action.

 Kelly Quinlan

Published Sep 6, 2024
Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama Edition
Default Avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Publisher

South Florida nearly shocked all of college football last season in Tampa playing Alabama to a near stalemate for much of the game. The Tide will play host this time to the Bulls with the home team enjoying a #4 ranking in the polls.

We caught up with Tide Illustrated Managing Editor Tony Tsoukalas to get the Alabama perspective on the game and how things will look different with Jalen Milroe starting in the game after missing the game in Tampa a year ago.

1. How different is this Bama offense with Kalen DeBoer and his staff at the helm compared to what Tommy Rees was doing? USF really shut them down last year, but Jalen Milroe also didn't play in that game.

