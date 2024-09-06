in other news
Notes and Quotes from Alex Golesh week 0
Alex Golesh spoke to the media as USF entered game simulation week to mark Week Zero in college football.
2026 RB Zamarcus Lindley looking for more than good football
Douglas County (Ga.) running back Zamarcus Lindley ran for almost 1,000 yards as a sophomore, but he didn't have to
AAC football schedule pairing announced for 2025
South Florida will have a friendlier road schedule for 2025 in the AAC for football.
Bulls Scoop 8/13 top targets and more
USF extended new 2025 offers and made the cut for a talented target. Get the scoop.
Alex Golesh updates on USF fall camp through seven days
South Florida coach Alex Golesh updated where the Bulls stand after seven days of fall camp action.
in other news
Notes and Quotes from Alex Golesh week 0
Alex Golesh spoke to the media as USF entered game simulation week to mark Week Zero in college football.
2026 RB Zamarcus Lindley looking for more than good football
Douglas County (Ga.) running back Zamarcus Lindley ran for almost 1,000 yards as a sophomore, but he didn't have to
AAC football schedule pairing announced for 2025
South Florida will have a friendlier road schedule for 2025 in the AAC for football.
South Florida nearly shocked all of college football last season in Tampa playing Alabama to a near stalemate for much of the game. The Tide will play host this time to the Bulls with the home team enjoying a #4 ranking in the polls.
We caught up with Tide Illustrated Managing Editor Tony Tsoukalas to get the Alabama perspective on the game and how things will look different with Jalen Milroe starting in the game after missing the game in Tampa a year ago.