BullsInsider - Bearcats, beats, Bulls, #15 Cincinnati wins big, 28-7

The University of South Florida Bulls fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats, 28-7 on Saturday evening. The Bulls’ offensive struggles continue. The defensive effort, which created four turnovers, was more than enough to keep the game competitive for three quarters, but the offensive output consistently fell short. USF quarterbacks threw five interceptions in the game.





IT WAS OVER WHEN

Trailing 21-7 with 1:42 remaining in the third quarter, the Bulls kickoff for just the second time in the game, only to have that kickoff returned by Tre Tucker 97 yards for a Bearcat touchdown. That put Cincinnati up 28-7 and put game out of reach for the struggling USF offense.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Cornerback Coby Bryant had two interceptions, a pass breakup, four tackles and a tackle for loss.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

38.5% to 58.8%. The Bulls converted on third down less than 39% of the time, while the Bearcats were close to 60%. USF converted just five times on third down, half of the Bearcat total.

WHAT A PLAY

Late in the third quarter, the Bulls, beginning on their own 35 yard line, converted three consecutive first downs for the first time in the game. Randall St. Felix caught a pass for an 11 yard gain to get them to midfield, Bryce Miller caught at 10 yard pass to get them into Bearcat territory, and Johnny Ford caught a 28 yard pass to get the Bulls to the Cincinnati 16 yard line. Four plays later, Ford takes a pitch from Jordan McCloud on a jet sweep and pitches again to St. Felix, who then passed back to McCloud for an 18 yard pickup on fourth down. Ford would run the ball in two plays later to end the shutout.

THE BOTTOM LINE

There were nine total turnovers in this game. Despite the lopsided score, neither team played particularly well. The Bulls played three quarterbacks who totaled just 208 yards passing and no touchdowns. Cincinnati played just one quarterback, Desmond Ridder, but he passed for just 143 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions. Few teams can win when throwing five interceptions in a game. Cincinnati has a top 20 ranking and the momentum of winning three games in a row. Instead of finding a quarterback starter in the game as head coach, Jeff Scott had hoped, it looks as if there are just more questions than solutions at that position.

Cincinnati will visit Tulsa, who upset the #11 UCF Knights, on the 17th (time TBD). The Bulls, now 1-2, will head to North Carolina to face ECU for a 7 PM kickoff.



