Battie named a Walter Camp first Team All-American

TAMPA, DEC. 9, 2021 – USF sophomore Brian Battie (Sarasota) has been named to the 2021 Walter Camp All-America First Team as a kick returner following a record-setting season that saw the Bay area native lead the nation with three kickoff returns for touchdowns, tie an NCAA game record and break the Bulls' season return average record.

Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium. (Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

Battie becomes just the fourth USF player to earn FBS first-team All-America honors and the first since defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul earned first-team honors from Pro Football Weekly in 2009. Battie joins defensive end George Selvie, the Bulls' first consensus first-team selection in 2007 and an AFCA first-team pick in 2008, cornerback Mike Jenkins, a 2007 AFCA first-team selection, and Pierre-Paul among the Bulls' FBS first-team All-Americans.

The Walter Camp All-America team is the nation's oldest, with 2021 marking the 132nd edition, and is voted on by collegiate football head coaches and communications directors. Battie joins Selvie – first team in 2007 and second team in 2008 – as just the second Bull recognized on the Walter Camp All-America team. The team is the first announced among five All-America teams used to formulate the NCAA's annual consensus All-America team. Since 2002, the Walter Camp team and teams selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) (announced Friday), Associated Press (Monday), The Sporting News (Tuesday) and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) (Wednesday) have been the five designated selectors by the NCAA. USF now has a total of six first-team All-Americans, as punter Tony Umholtz (1999) and kicker Bill Gramatica (1998) earned FCS All-America selections from the Associated Press and AFCA, respectively. A total of 13 Bulls have earned All-America recognition of some kind, with Battie becoming the first since kicker Marvin Kloss earned second-team honors from Athlon Sports and honorable mention from SI.com in 2013.

Battie is the second kick returner to earn All-America honors for USF. He broke the Bulls' 18-year-old season kick return average record set by J.R. Reed in 2003 as Reed led the nation with a 31.7 average on 18 returns and earned honorable mention All-America honors from SI.com. Going into bowl season, Battie currently stands fourth nationally with a 33.9 yards per return average on 19 returns and could end the season higher as the three players ahead of him will all compete in bowl games.