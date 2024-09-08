PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01Rjc2MTZXNFdKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVGNzYxNlc0V0onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01Rjc2MTZXNFdKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Bama pulls away late in 42-16 win over USF

Brown led the Bulls to a near upset of Alabama through 50 minutes of action
Brown led the Bulls to a near upset of Alabama through 50 minutes of action (Vasha Hunt/AP)
John Zenor
AP

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe and Alabama were locked in a surprising struggle for 50 minutes. The fun began for them when the miscues stopped.

Milroe ran for two touchdowns and threw for a pair of fourth-quarter scores to help the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide ultimately pull away to beat South Florida 42-16 on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) couldn’t produce any breathing room against the Bulls (1-1) before exploding for 28 points in the final 10 minutes. It had turned into a surprising test for new coach Kalen DeBoer, whose team came in as 30-point favorites and didn’t come to life offensively until late.

“In the fourth quarter, staying away from the penalties and turnovers, it’s amazing what can happen,” DeBoer said.

Alabama lost three second-half fumbles and had an array of penalties, entering the fourth up just 14-13. Then Milroe had touchdown passes of 16 yards to Kobe Prentiss and 43 yards to Ryan Williams. Jamarion Miller added a 56-yard touchdown run and Justice Haynes had a 29-yarder in the final 2:30.

Miller finished with 140 yards rushing.

The Bulls bedeviled Alabama’s offense much of the way for the second straight year, this time with Milroe on the field. The Tide quarterback was benched for last year’s game, which was tied at the half before Alabama won 17-3.

Milroe led Alabama to 10 straight wins and a Southeastern Conference championship after that.

“This isn’t a wakeup call or nothing like that,” DeBoer said. “It’s nothing like that. It’s just keep raising the standard. I think this game last year was an important one that propelled them last year and it may be the same this year. That’s my hope.”

Milroe completed 17 of 27 passes for 199 yards but was sacked four times and lost a fumble from under center at the South Florida 2 in the second half.

Milroe’s first TD pass gave the Tide a 21-13 lead. The Bulls answered with John Collins’ third field goal on a drive propelled by Nay’Quan Wright’s two 19-yard runs and a targeting penalty against Justin Jefferson.

“We did for three and half quarters exactly what we needed to do defensively,” South Florida coach Alex Golesh said.

Milroe hit the freshman Williams, who spun away from a defender and scampered into the end zone for his third touchdown of 40-plus yards in two college games.

“Just to see the guys have tremendous grit and pull out a win like that, it just shows the toughness and the want-to,” Milroe said.

Alabama lost two fumbles in its own territory in the first 4:05 of the second half, and Milroe later lost another.

His South Florida counterpart Byrum Brown passed for 103 yards and ran 23 times for another 108.

“That’s where we are as a program,” Golesh said. “That’s the last step of our growth is to go finish that game.”

Key takeaway

South Florida: Put on a mostly competitive show in front of the biggest crowd (officially 100,077) to attend a Bulls game. Could have made it even closer but produced no points on two straight possessions near midfield to open the second half.

Alabama: The second game of DeBoer’s tenure was nowhere near as pristine as the debut, a 63-0 win over Western Kentucky. It included 13 penalties for 120 yards, plus the turnovers.

Offensive line struggles

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor missed his second straight game with a left shoulder injury. Tyler Booker moved over from left guard and was replaced by backup right guard Geno VanDeMark. VanDeMark and right tackle Wilkin Formby were called for a combined five holding penalties by halftime, with both having a flag negate touchdowns. One of those against Formby didn’t count on the stats for off-setting penalties, but he drew another flag in the second half.

Fourth-quarter surge

Alabama had 183 total yards in the first three quarters and 210 in the final one. The fourth-quarter scoring drives took four plays, three plays, two plays and finally just one.

Poll implications

Alabama seems likely to stay put in the rankings, especially after the late surge extended it to a more impressive final margin.

Up next

South Florida: At Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Alabama: At Wisconsin on Saturday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VzZi5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvYmFtYS1wdWxscy1hd2F5LWxhdGUtaW4tNDItMTYtd2luLW92ZXItdXNm IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZ1c2Yucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZiYW1hLXB1bGxzLWF3YXkt bGF0ZS1pbi00Mi0xNi13aW4tb3Zlci11c2YmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MyZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=