Friday morning the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball schedule was released by the league’s office. Coupled with the USF non-conference schedule announcement ten days ago, we now have the Bulls regular season schedule.

This is an important season for USF head coach Brian Gregory, his third in Tampa, as he looks to further elevate the program and return it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.

USF heads into the 2019-20 season with all five starters back from a team that won the College Basketball Insider (CBI) championship and set a single-season school record with 24 wins. The Bulls bring back 92.4 percent of its scoring, 94.6 percent of its rebounding and 90.3 percent of its minutes.