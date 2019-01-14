PROVIDENCE, R.I.- USF redshirt freshman Alexis Yetna was selected as the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, the league office announced on Monday.

Yetna (Paris) averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range last week in a 66-48 victory over Tulane and an 82-80 overtime loss at Temple.

Yetna opened the week on Wednesday against Tulane by scoring 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and a career-best three 3-pointers to help USF win its seventh straight home game. He followed that performance with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds to register his league-leading ninth double-double of the season. Yetna was also 10-for-14 from the field and made four baskets during USF’s run of 12 consecutive made field goals to open the second half.

Having posted double-doubles in three consecutive games, Yetna opens play Tuesday at Cincinnati looking to become the first Bull since Kentrell Gransberry in 2008 to have a double-double in four straight games. In addition, Yetna ranks ninth in the NCAA in double-doubles and is the only player in The American to average a double-double (12.8 ppg., 10.8 rpg).

Yetna also ranks ninth in the NCAA and tops in the league with 10.8 rebounds per game and is seventh in the nation with 3.9 offensive rebounds per game.

Redshirt junior Laquincy Rideau (West Palm Beach, Fla.) earned a spot on the Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 6.5 steals per game last week. Rideau scored six points to go along with four assists and three steals in the win over Tulane.

He saved his best for last when he turned in a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 steals Saturday at Temple to become only the sixth player in the NCAA over the last 20 years to have a points-assists-steals triple-double. Rideau is also the first Bull since 2006 to have a triple-double.

USF returns to the hardwood Tuesday at 7 p.m. when the Bulls face Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena on ESPNEWS.







