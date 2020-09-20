BullsInsider - Ala. RB details USF interest, hopes to get to Tampa when able

Just when things seemed to be heating up for McCray, they came to what felt like a screeching halt.

Shortly after visits were shut down and coaches were told they wouldn't be able to go on the road for the evaluation period, Arkansas joined the party too.

Prior to the shutdown and everything that came with it, McCray was hearing from and considering schools such as Ole Miss, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

"I've been talking to the head coach, Jeff Scott," said McCray recently in an interview with Rivals. "They really like my size at my position. They need someone big like me at running back. Someone who can run over defenders and make plays in the backfield. They gave me an official offer."

In a time when official offers can now be given, it was big for McCray to receive one from the Bulls at the same time he was told he had a written offer from them as well. Especially when it is unclear how many of his previous offers, particularly those in the SEC, remain committable.

While some recruits have begun planning and scheduling college visits on their own, McRay seems comfortable trusting the process, waiting it out, and praying he is able to take his official visits before putting an end to his recruitment.

"I plan on taking some visits over there so that i can get to know all about them," McCray said about his future plans. "I haven't really done any research on them yet. I want to get to Tampa whenever this pandemic ends. When I do get there, I will be looking closely at the weight room and the facilities, but mainly the classrooms. I need to be able to get a good education."

Other schools thought to still be in the mix for McCray include Troy, Toledo, Western Kentucky, and a handful of others.