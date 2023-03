South Florida head men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory was relieved of his duties on Friday and the three high-school prospects who signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) with the Bulls have a decision to make.

Myles Che, Tyler Ringgold and Anthony Robinson could remain in the fold, they could request an immediate release from their NLI or they could wait to see who USF hires before making a decision. The Bulls could also be in danger of losing several current players to the transfer portal.

BullsInsider.com spoke with Che, who is back home in California, to get his thoughts on things.