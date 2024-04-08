The portal giveth and the portal taketh away and South Florida suffered another big loss losing another one of the top players in the AAC this time Co-AAC Player of the Year Chris Youngblood. Youngblood's departure comes just days after AAC Sixth Man of the Year Selton Miguel hit the portal as well as entering his name for the NBA draft.

Youngblood was the heart of the Bulls averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 41.6% from three and just under 83% from the free throw line in 30 minutes per contest. The talented guard followed first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim from Kennesaw State where he was a three-year starter for the Bulls' current coach.

Youngblood has one COVID season left to play as a fifth-year college player.