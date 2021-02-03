BullsInsider - AAC Announces Changes to South Florida Basketball Schedule

IRVING, TEXAS, FEB. 3, 2021 – The American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday that the Saturday, Feb. 20th game between USF and SMU will now take place at Moody Coliseum in Dallas at 12 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tampa at the Yuengling Center.

The game site was adjusted after COVID-related protocol within the USF program caused the first scheduled matchup to be postponed. In such an instance, The American’s athletic directors have agreed that, when possible, the second game of the regular season series would be played at the site of the home team of the canceled game.

USF is scheduled to return to the hardwood on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. when the Bulls welcome No. 5 Houston to the Yuengling Center.