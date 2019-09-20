The schedule includes four Saturday and one Sunday home dates at Yuengling Center. The lone Sunday home game is against Memphis on Jan. 12.

The USF Bulls’ American Athletic Conference 2020 men’s basketball conference slate was released by the league office on Friday. The Bulls will open AAC play at SMU on Wednesday Jan. 1 and play its first home game Jan. 4 against Connecticut.

Games against SMU bookend the AAC schedule as the Bulls tip off in Dallas, Texas Jan. 1 and wrap up the regular season at home against the Mustangs on Mar. 7. USF wraps up its conference schedule by playing three of its final four games at home.

The Bulls head into the 2019-20 season with all five starters back from a team that won the College Basketball Insider (CBI) championship and set a single-season school record with 24 wins. The Bulls bring back 92.4 percent of its scoring, 94.6 percent of its rebounding and 90.3 percent of its minutes.

Additionally, USF featured the top turnaround in the NCAA by winning 14 more games than it did over the course of the 2017-18 season.