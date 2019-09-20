News More News
basketball

AAC announces 2020 USF Bulls conference schedule

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

The USF Bulls’ American Athletic Conference 2020 men’s basketball conference slate was released by the league office on Friday. The Bulls will open AAC play at SMU on Wednesday Jan. 1 and play its first home game Jan. 4 against Connecticut.

The schedule includes four Saturday and one Sunday home dates at Yuengling Center. The lone Sunday home game is against Memphis on Jan. 12.

USF Bulls guard David Collins drives to the basket against UConn in the AAC Tourney at FedEx Forum

Games against SMU bookend the AAC schedule as the Bulls tip off in Dallas, Texas Jan. 1 and wrap up the regular season at home against the Mustangs on Mar. 7. USF wraps up its conference schedule by playing three of its final four games at home.

The Bulls head into the 2019-20 season with all five starters back from a team that won the College Basketball Insider (CBI) championship and set a single-season school record with 24 wins. The Bulls bring back 92.4 percent of its scoring, 94.6 percent of its rebounding and 90.3 percent of its minutes.

Additionally, USF featured the top turnaround in the NCAA by winning 14 more games than it did over the course of the 2017-18 season.

2020 USF Men's Basketball AAC Schedule
Date Day Opponent Location Time Network

Jan. 1

Wed.

SMU

Dallas, TX

5 p.m.

ESPNU

Jan. 4

SAT.

UCONN

TAMPA

2 p.m.

ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 7

Tue.

ECU

Greenville

7 p.m.

ESPN3

Jan. 12

SUN.

MEMPHIS

TAMPA

TBD

ESPN2

Jan. 18

Sat.

UCF

Orlando

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Jan. 21

TUE.

WICHITA ST.

TAMPA

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS

Jan. 26

Sun.

Houston

Houston

2 p.m.

CBSSN

Jan. 29

Wed.

Tulane

New Orleans

8 p.m.

ESPN3

Feb. 1

SAT.

UCF

TAMPA

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Feb. 8

Sat.

Memphis

Memphis

4 p.m.

CBSSN

Feb. 12

WED.

HOUSTON

TAMPA

9 p.m.

ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 15

SAT.

TULSA

TAMPA

Noon

ESPNU

Feb. 20

Thur.

Wichita St.

Wichita

7 p.m.

CBSSN

Feb. 23

Sun.

UConn

Stoors, CT

2 p.m.

CBSSN

Feb. 26

WED.

ECU

TAMPA

7 p.m.

ESPN3

Mar. 1

Sun.

Temple

Philadelphia

Noon

CBSSN

Mar. 3

TUE.

CINCINNATI

TAMPA

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Mar. 7

SAT.

SMU

TAMPA

7 p.m.

ESPN3

Mar. 12-15

AAC Tournament

Fort Worth, TX
