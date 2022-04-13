A trio of Bulls enter the portal post-spring

South Florida football coach Jeff Scott hinted he expected some departures post-spring in his last media avail prior to the spring game last week and that the Bulls would be targeting an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman in the portal.

Of the trio, Bellamy is the biggest departure. He started five games last season at middle linebacker and has 28 games of playing experience at a position where new defensive coordinator Bob Shoop is looking for improved production from after multiple down years and an overall lack of depth as well. The addition of Minnesota transfer DJ Gordon and his growth at the middle linebacker spot may have led to the move by Bellamy.

Reyes played in just one game over two seasons and could not crack a thin offensive line rotation the last two years. The Tampa native did not move up the depth chart this spring despite two starters and a key backup all missing the majority of spring ball as we..

Camiel, like Reyes, played in just one game in 2020 and redshirted last season. The versatile pass rusher also couldn't find his way onto the field last year playing on one of the worst defenses in college football.

The three departures open up at least two or three spots for summer transfers likely to come from the offensive and defensive line rooms.