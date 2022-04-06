2023 QB Emory Williams covers Pitt visit, USF this week with Ray Cottrell

When Emory Williams dropped back last season, he had a two-headed attack helping split Florida 6A defenses in Trelin Carnegia and four-star target Raymond Cottrell. The trio will be back this fall at Milton High School looking to take home a trophy for the Panthers. As the excitement builds for the 2022 campaign, college teams are catching on to how Williams spins it.

Williams completed 63 percent of his attempts last season covering 2,168 yards with 16 scores against three picks. Only running when needed, Williams posted four rushing touchdowns on the big board.

The skills have brought nine offers with Arkansas State, South Florida, Indiana, and Pitt in the mix. Williams visited the Panthers over the weekend giving an update on the trip.

“That went fantastic,” Williams said. “I was a very big fan of Pitt. Their resources are incredible, and their facilities are incredible. I love Pitt’s staff. Pitt coaches have great knowledge; it was a great experience. It was incredible, I was really-really impressed with Pitt.”

The Panthers’ staff got meaningful one-on-one time with their target.

“I got a campus tour, a facilities tour, and did a day in the life,” Williams stated. “I sat in on team meetings and position meetings and watch their practice. I sat one-on-one with coach (Frank) Cignetti and coach (Pat) Narduzzi. I also took pictures.”

Williams continued covering the topics discussed with Pitts’ coaches, “We talked about my experiences in general, what I thought of their facilities, and what I think overall about Pitt. I was really impressed, I told them that. I talked some football with coach Cignetti. He went over how they call their plays and what they run. It was a good talk.”

After learning more about the Panthers’ offense, Williams is sold on it.

“I love it,” Williams stated. “I love their pro-style offense. Kenny Picket is going into the NFL Draft. My quarterback coach says they are really good at developing quarterbacks. Their pro-style is really good development for the NFL. They do a great job there. Their offense fits me, and they would utilize my skills really well.”

Pitt may see Williams on campus again this summer.

“Right now, our last two places before spring football are USF and Indiana,” Williams said. “Maybe during the summer for a football camp or later on for a game I will go back to Pitt. I don’t know for sure on that.”

If Williams meets up with the Bulls this spring, it will be his second time on USF’s campus this year.

“That visit was awesome,” Williams stated. “It went really well. I am a big fan of their coaching staff. I love coach (Travis) Trickett (OC). I was impressed with USF.”

When Williams heads back to Tampa, he’s getting the full visit and bringing his four-star teammate with him.

“I’m going to USF for a practice,” Williams shared. “It is a day in the life visit. I will go through the meetings, watch practice, and may take some pics. I am traveling with Raymond Cottrell, our four-star receiver who is committed to Georgia.”

The relationships developed by the Hoosiers’ coaching staff has Williams excited about visiting Bloomington.

“I love their head coach, coach (Tom) Allen,” Williams said. “I love talking to him. I am looking forward to meeting him. I like coach (Walt) Bell (OC). They have been in contact with me a good bit. I am looking forward to visiting those guys.”