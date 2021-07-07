2022 PG Denzel Aberdeen talks USF, relationship with Bulls Asst. Louis Rowe

South Florida has fired up its search for a lead guard in the 2022 recruiting class. USF has offered four point guard prospects, Brian Gregory made two offers on Monday and Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) point guard Denzel Aberdeen was the recipient of one of them.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder averaged 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game to help lead Dr. Phillips to a 24-3 record and its first ever boys basketball state title. Aberdeen scored 27 points in the Florida High School Athletic Association 7A championship game.