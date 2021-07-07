2022 PG Denzel Aberdeen talks USF, relationship with Bulls Asst. Louis Rowe
South Florida has fired up its search for a lead guard in the 2022 recruiting class. USF has offered four point guard prospects, Brian Gregory made two offers on Monday and Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) point guard Denzel Aberdeen was the recipient of one of them.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder averaged 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game to help lead Dr. Phillips to a 24-3 record and its first ever boys basketball state title. Aberdeen scored 27 points in the Florida High School Athletic Association 7A championship game.
Despite the high school season that Aberdeen had, his recruitment did not blossom until last month when college coaches watched him in person at NCAA certified events in Georgia. Aberdeen picked up 13 high and mid-major offers over the past four weeks, and now he looks to be developing into a priority for the Bulls.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news