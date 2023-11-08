TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 8, 2023) – The Amir Abdur-Rahim era officially begins on Thursday night as South Florida hosts South Carolina State to open the 52nd season of Bulls men’s basketball. USF is 8-2 in its last ten home openers. The new look Bulls enter the 2023-24 season after going 14-18 overall last season including a 7-6 mark during the non-conference slate. Only three players return from last season. USF took a nice step forward in their first game action of the season last Thursday with an impressive 94-49 victory in an exhibition game over Edward Waters at Yuengling Center. Last season SC State finished 5-26 (2-12 MEAC) then lost seven players to the NCAA transfer portal, including its top four scorers, its leader in assists and steals.

South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Rakeim Gary (11) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) at Stegeman Coliseum. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov. 2, 2023 South Florida Bulls guard Jayden Reid (0) dribbles against an Edwar Waters defender during the second half at Yuengling Center. (South Flroida Athletics)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against South Carolina State: Quick Facts Matchup: USF (0-0) vs South Carolina State (1-0) Date: Thursday Nov. 9 Time: 7 p.m. ET Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center Watch: ESPN+ Radio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn) History: USF is 1-1 all-time against SC State. Two years ago the Bulls lost 65-64 to SC State when T.J. Madlock hit a corner three with 0.6 seconds to play. The Opponent: Erik Martin is in his second season as head coach of the Bulldogs. He has eight newcomers and returns six players from last year's team who finished 5-26 overall, 2-12 in the MEAC.