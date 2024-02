South Florida coach Alex Golesh and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando have been revamping the Bulls' defense with key additions all over. The Bulls added an experienced piece with the commitment of former Virginia defender Langston Long.

Long who goes by Lex was a starter for the Cavs in 2022 at the free safety position starting six games and playing significant snaps in two others. Long was the starting strong safety in the 2023 season opener against Tennessee before an injury led him to have foot surgery. He missed all but two games last season.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Bulls with the possibility of an additional season via a medical redshirt for the 2022 season. Long can play safety, linebacker, or the nickel position giving USF some flexibility defensively.