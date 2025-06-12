USF adds Robert Morris guard Josh Omojafo from the portal

Shooting guard Josh Omojafo will head to Tampa to play his senior season after a year at Robert Morris, where he averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 38.4 percent from three. Omojafo started his career at Gannon College, where he played two seasons where he was a 20-point-per-game scorer.

Omojafo gives the Bulls another guard for new head coach Bryan Hodgson's wide-open offense. Hodgson's team finished 17th national in three-point attempts per game at 29 per game and his mentor, Nate Oats' Alabama squad was at almost 30 per game in the top 10. The Bulls are expected to make a big jump from 193rd last year national in three point attempts at 22 per game under interim head coach Ben Fletcher.

Omojafo averaged two three-point attempts per game last season and was a solid rebounder with 3.8 rebounds per game from the guard spot. He could potentially have two seasons of eligibility with the new rules regarding non-D1 transfers from his time at Gannon.