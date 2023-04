South Florida junior quarterback Katravis Marsh announced on Wednesday night that he will medically retire from football following a serious neck injury that ended his 2022 season.

He started three games for the Bulls and played in six last season throwing for 827 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions. Marsh had turned the corner prior to his injury and was playing his best football including a strong performance against Houston throwing for 275 yards on the road at Houston in his first start of the 2022 season. He started one game in 2020 and one in 2021 in backup duty as well.