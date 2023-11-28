After missing the entire 2023 season recovering from a shoulder injury, quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Bohanon transferred from Baylor to USF for Jeff Scott's final season starting the first seven games of the season before injuring his shoulder.

In Bohanon's absence, Byrum Brown emerged as the top quarterback at USF and started every game this past season with one of the best seasons for a Bulls quarterback since Quinton Flowers' final season.

Bohanon passed for 1,070 yards last year at USF with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He was also explosive on the ground with 386 yards rushing on 60 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

He has one season of eligibility remaining and joins backup offensive guard Zach Perkins as two Bulls to announce their intention to enter the portal when it opens in December.