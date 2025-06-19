USF prepares for the final OV weekend of June

USF football coach Alex Golesh and his staff have been cooking on the recruiting trail, and they will aim to add more key targets to the 2026 class with another solid group of targets.
USF football coach Alex Golesh and his staff have been cooking on the recruiting trail, and they will aim to add more key targets to the 2026 class with another solid group of targets.
South Florida continues to build on the lines of scrimmage and they got another key piece for the 2026 class with the
Chiles (Fla.) offensive lineman Mykall Lundy-Foster made the short trip down from Tallahassee for his official visit to
South Florida landed a commitment from Hough (NC) safety Micah Bright on Sunday following his weekend official visit to
South Florida coaches picked up a big piece for the 2026 class on Saturday night with the commitment of Carver (Ala.)
Relationships always matter in recruiting, and the USF staff had a jump start on defensive end Peter Ramil.
South Florida continues to build on the lines of scrimmage and they got another key piece for the 2026 class with the
Chiles (Fla.) offensive lineman Mykall Lundy-Foster made the short trip down from Tallahassee for his official visit to
South Florida landed a commitment from Hough (NC) safety Micah Bright on Sunday following his weekend official visit to