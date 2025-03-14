USF opens up national search for men’s basketball coach

USF men's basketball coach Ben Fletcher was given an impossible task to replace Amir Abdur-Rahim after he tragically passed away before the start of the 2024-25 season. Fletcher went 13-19 keeping the program together through difficult times, but the Bulls will go in a different direction for the 2025-26 campaign.

USF Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly announced the decision to open up a national search for the next coach on Friday following the Bulls' loss to Wichita State in the AAC Tournament on Thursday in Fort Worth, Tx.

“We are eternally grateful to interim head coach Ben Fletcher for his leadership under extraordinary circumstances this season. I also want to thank our staff and student-athletes for their resilience. Coach Amir would be so proud.

A national search is underway for our next head basketball coach. The process will be thorough, and once our next head coach is chosen, we will share that news with you.

We appreciate the support of Bulls Nation.”

-Michael Kelly