USF flips Arkansas State forward Onyx Nnani

New USF men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson added another piece from his former program with the commitment of former Arkansas State signee Onyx Nnani on Sunday.

Nnani from the Phelps School in Pennsylvania averaged 24.3 points per game as a senior and 9.2 rebounds per game.

At the time of his signing with USF, Hodgson said this of Nnani in December.

"We are beyond excited and fortunate to have a player of Onyx's caliber join our program," Hodgson said. "Onyx was recruited at the highest level of college basketball and brings a skillset and versatility, combined with great size and length to have an immediate impact on our program. Onyx and his family are some of the best people I've ever been around, and will immediately contribute to the culture of this university and community."