CHICAGO, Ill.



The University of South Florida Bulls struggled early before taking a fourth quarter lead to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini, 25-19 on Saturday evening. Despite putting up more than 600 yards of total offense and holding the Illini to just one touchdown, USF did not hold a lead in the game until there was less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Turnovers and penalties negated the positive output of the Bulls’ offense throughout the game.

The first possession of the game went to the Illini. On first down, a bad snap over the head of freshman quarterback, M.J. Rivers, cost Illinois a 15 yard loss when Rivers recovered the fumble. With the bad field position, they were unable to convert a field goal. The subsequent punt was returned by USF’s Tyre McCants 18 yards to the Illinois 49.

Things were looking good for the Bulls on their first drive of the game. They were starting with good field position, mid-field. An 18 yard pass from USF quarterback, Blake Barnett, to Tyre McCants would quickly get them deep into Illinois territory. A short run by Jordan Cronkrite and two incomplete passes brought up fourth down and seven to go on the Illinois 23 yard line. Bulls’ kicker, Jake Vivonetto, did not travel with the team due to illness. Facing a short field without their primary kicker, the coaching staff opted to attempt a score or a conversion. Barnett completes the pass to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, for about a 12 yard gain and a first down. However, during the play, the Bulls receive the first of 14 called penalties in the game, a tripping call on Eric Mayes, who fell down during the play. The Bulls go from 4th and 7 converted in the red zone to 4th and 22 and punting from midfield. The punt rolls into the end zone untouched for a touchback.

On the second play of the next possession by Illinois, Reggie Corbin runs for a 32 yard pickup to the USF 43 yard line. The very next play, Mike Epstein runs the exact same route to the left side of the Illinois offense, this time for a 43 yard touchdown.

The Bulls responded on the following possession. USF running back, Jordan Cronkrite, put the Bulls on the scoreboard with a three yard touchdown run. The touchdown was set up in part by a 14 yard pass to Randall St. Felix and an earlier 12 yard run by Cronkrite. With just under eight minutes on the first quarter clock, the game was tied at seven.

The Illini had an answer of their own on their next possession. They would drive down to the USF eight yard line, before stalling with a third and four. Chase McLuaghlin punched through a 26 yard field goal to give Illinois a 10-7 lead.

The next two possessions ended in punts by the respective teams. At the beginning of the second quarter, USF was making progress moving out of their own red zone. With a first and ten on their own 22 yard line, Barnett completed a 23 yard pass to St. Felix, who was stopped at the Bulls’ 45 yard line. On the next play, Barnett throws a dart to Wilcox, which was then deflected off the helmet of an Illinois player and into the hands of another.

Illinois turned the interception into points. Their drive stalled after seven plays at the USF 28. McLaughlin was successful on his 46 yard field goal attempt. With 11:48 remaining in the half, Illinois led 13-7.

The next possession for the Bulls ended in a punt to the Illinois 15 yard line. Facing a third and eight on the Illini 17, Rivers connected with Epstein for a 32 yard catch and run to the Illinois 49. Two plays later, Corbin would take off for a 14 yard run to the USF 30. They went to Corbin again on the next play, only to have him fumble the football. Mazzi Wilkins recovered the fumble for the Bulls on the USF 28 yard line.

Trying to capitalize on the turnover, the Bulls marched into Illinois territory. Cronkrite got the call on first down, running 24 yards to the Illini 45. Barnett fumbled on the next snap, only to recover his own fumble. A few plays later, the Bulls would be called for an illegal block below the waist, a personal foul that would set them back 15 yards. Four plays later, USF attempted a 44 yard field goal by Coby Weiss, which he missed.

Two possessions after the missed field goal, USF is once again moving the ball down the field with ease. On third down, Barnett hooked up with Wilcox for a 12 yard catch. On the next play, it was Tyre McCants for a 34 yard catch and run. With first and ten on the Illinois 34 yard line, Barnett once again looks to Wilcox, but the result is another interception off of a deflection.

Illinois received the ball back with seven seconds in the half. They ran one play for 11 yards before allowing McLaughlin to knock through a 53 yard field goal before halftime. Illinois led 16-7 at the break.

The next scoring in the game came off a 41 yard McLaughlin field goal with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter to go up 19-7. A 19 yard run by Corbin and a 15 yard pass to Epstein got the Illini into field goal range.

The fourth quarter of the game was all USF. A 26 yard field goal by Weiss with 7:47 remaining in the game would get them within field goal range of the Illinois score.

The Bulls’ defense showed up on the next drive, forcing Illinois to punt.

USF took their first lead of the game in exciting fashion. A pair of false start penalties set up a third and 15 at the 50 yard line. Barnett would find Darnell Salomon for a huge 50 yard touchdown catch and run. The Bulls opted for the two-point conversion, which was a successful pass to St. Felix. With 2:24 left in the game, USF had their first and final lead, 25-19.

The statistics of the game seem to be in conflict with the final score. USF outgained Illinois, 626 yards to just 380. They had ten more first downs, 31-21, than Illinois did. The biggest statistical disparity, however, was that of penalties, which USF had more than twice as many called (14-6) for nearly twice as many penalty yards (14-6).

Barnett finished with 411 yards passing, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Cronkrite rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown in the game. Wilcox was Barnett’s favorite, with eight targets for 109 yards. St. Felix led the team with 120 rushing yards.

Rivers passed for 168 yards, with Epstein being his favorite target with 56 receiving yards. Epstein also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Illinois drops to 2-1, as was the case in 2017 after playing USF. They will hope to rebound against Penn State on Friday, September 21st.

The undefeated Bulls will host the ECU pirates on Saturday, September 22nd. That game will be broadcast on ESPNNews. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM.