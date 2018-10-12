TULSA, Okla. -- The University of South Florida Bulls came back in stunning fashion to defeat the Tulsa University Golden Hurricane 25-24. It took a 15-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter by the Bulls to notch the victory, including a series of heroics from the usual suspects.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

With two seconds on the clock, Coby Weiss kicked a 22 yard field goal for the go-ahead points. A 15 yard pass from Black Barnett to Mitchell Wilcox and a 32 yard pass to Tyre McCants put the Bulls in field goal range.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Jordan Cronkrite followed up his record-breaking 302 yard game with 151 yards, which included a 66 yard touchdown run. But, without McCants’ sure hands with seconds on the clock, USF wouldn’t have gotten the win. He finished with a stellar 91 yards receiving on eight catches, with his long reception of the game the 32 yarder that set up the chip-shot field goal.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Cronkrite’s 66 yard touchdown run marks his fourth this season, which sets a new program record for runs over 60 yards.

WHAT A PLAY

In the first quarter, with the Bulls trailing 7-0 and facing third and 15 from their own 12 yard line, Mitchell Wilcox made a diving catch for a 45 yard pickup. That catch kept the drive alive which scored the first USF points of the game, a 22 yard field goal by Weiss.

THE BOTTOM LINE

USF keeps on winning. They’re 6-0 for just the third time in program history and for the second consecutive year. They have played a relatively weak schedule and have played from behind in every FBS game they’ve played. While they received a scare from Tulsa, they remain undefeated and will likely remain in the top 25 of the two major polls for another week, which marks the third straight year they have been ranked. Next up for the Bulls is a trip home to host UConn on October 20th. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 PM eastern, with coverage on CBSSN.