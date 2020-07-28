Four-star forward Chauncey Wiggins forming early bond with USF
USF freshman Caleb Murphy has not played his first game for the Bulls but his mere presence on the roster is already having an impact on recruiting in Georgia.
The Bulls recently offered 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward Chauncey Wiggins of Grayson (Loganville, GA) High School, Murphy’s alma mater. The four-star prospect attended Eastside (Covington, GA) for his sophomore season but was sidelined for the final month of the season due to a foot injury. He is healthy now and playing well for the Atlanta Celtics 16U team which plays on the Adidas grassroots circuit.
BullsInsider.com recently watched one of the Atlanta Celtics games to get a scout look at Wiggins. In the game we watched against Team Curry Wiggins got off to a slow start but was more engaged and played with much more energy after halftime.
“I didn’t play as well and as hard in the first half but in the second half I played like a totally different person.”
During the long dead period, due to the pandemic, Wiggins said that he has been “trying to work on my body, get stronger and playing a lot of one-on-one” to get better.
In addition to USF, Wiggins holds offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri State, UAB and Vanderbilt. Another half-dozen or so programs are showing interest.
Wiggins has unofficially visited Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and Maryland.
We asked Wiggins about a few of the programs he is hearing from.
