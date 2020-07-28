BullsInsider.com recently watched one of the Atlanta Celtics games to get a scout look at Wiggins. In the game we watched against Team Curry Wiggins got off to a slow start but was more engaged and played with much more energy after halftime.

“I didn’t play as well and as hard in the first half but in the second half I played like a totally different person.”

During the long dead period, due to the pandemic, Wiggins said that he has been “trying to work on my body, get stronger and playing a lot of one-on-one” to get better.

In addition to USF, Wiggins holds offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri State, UAB and Vanderbilt. Another half-dozen or so programs are showing interest.

Wiggins has unofficially visited Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and Maryland.

We asked Wiggins about a few of the programs he is hearing from.