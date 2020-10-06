Ven-Allen Lubin’s recruitment is starting to heat up as we get closer to the start of his junior season at Orlando Christian (FL) Prep.

The four-star small forward has collected offers from USF, Alabama, Florida, Iowa State, St. John’s and Stetson while receiving interest from Dayton, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, UCF, Virginia and a few other programs.

The No. 105 ranked prospect in the junior class Rivals150 told BullsInsider.com that the schools he is currently hearing from the most are “USF, UCF and UF. I’m also hearing from Tulsa, Virginia and Florida State.”

We asked the 6-foot-7, 205-pounder about the two schools, USF and Florida, that he had Zoom calls with last week.