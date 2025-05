Score another one for Alex Golesh and his staff from their annual Bay Bash event with the commitment of cornerback Masiyah Limehouse from Plant City HS (Fla.). Limehouse visited USF twice in the last month unofficially and will take his official visit to USF on June 13th.

He had 19 pass deflections last season for his team and 35 tackles, along with one interception and one fumble recovery.