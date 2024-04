South Florida landed a commitment on Saturday from JUCO All-American guard Jimmie Williams from Wallace State. Williams just finished his freshman season with the Lions leading the team with a 22.5 points per game average shooting 53.6% from the field and 37.5% from three.

Williams will have three years of eligibility remaining in Tampa once he joins the Bulls program this summer. The Bulls beat out over two dozen mid-major programs to land the talented guard.