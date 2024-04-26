Advertisement
USF adds another former KSU star wing Quincy Ademokoya

Kelly Quinlan • BullsInsider
Entering year two at South Florida, Amir Abdur-Rahim tapped another familiar face to help build out his basketball roster adding a commitment from wing Quincy Ademokoya from Kennesaw State on Friday evening.

The ex-Temple and Kennesaw State guard was a key contributor to Abdur-Rahim's tournament team berth with the Owls coming off the bench. He moved into a starting role for KSU last season averaging just over 10 points per game in 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.1% from three and grabbing almost four rebounds per game. Ademokoya has one year of eligibility remaining.


Ademokoya's role increased in his second season at KSU last year
Ademokoya's role increased in his second season at KSU last year (Anthony Leal/USAToday)
