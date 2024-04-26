Entering year two at South Florida, Amir Abdur-Rahim tapped another familiar face to help build out his basketball roster adding a commitment from wing Quincy Ademokoya from Kennesaw State on Friday evening.

The ex-Temple and Kennesaw State guard was a key contributor to Abdur-Rahim's tournament team berth with the Owls coming off the bench. He moved into a starting role for KSU last season averaging just over 10 points per game in 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.1% from three and grabbing almost four rebounds per game. Ademokoya has one year of eligibility remaining.



