USF adds a pair of LBs for the 2026 class in Barnes and Sellers

South Florida's Bay Bash continues to be productive for Alex Golesh and his staff. The Bulls' head coach added three commitments after the event. The two newest ones came from linebackers Lorenzo Barnes and Latrell Sellers.

Sellers, who is from Southeast Georgia, Jefferson Davis HS, is a two-way player who projects as a linebacker for the Bulls. He was very productive with several sacks, tackles and an interception last year defensively as a junior.