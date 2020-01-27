Updated 2020 Rivals150 includes a future Bull in the top-60
There is a new No. 1 in the class of 2020. Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham has taken over the top spot and holds the edge over new No. 2 Jalen Green and No. 3 Evan Mobley in the updated 2020 Rivals150.
Of main interest for USF fans is signee Caleb Murphy, a four-star guard at Grayson (Ga.) High School. Murphy maintained his four-star rating but slid a bit from No. 56 to No. 59. This was due largely to four prospects below Murphy’s previous ranking making double-digit moves and leap-frogging multiple prospects in the process.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
MONDAY: Updated 2020 Rivals150
TUESDAY: Updated 2020 position rankings
WEDNESDAY: Updated 2021 Rivals150
THURSDAY: Updated 2021 position rankings
FRIDAY: Updated class of 2022 top 75