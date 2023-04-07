A portion of that uncertainty evaporated today when Legacy Early College (SC) senior Tyler Ringgold announced that he has asked South Florida for a release from his NLI and will reopen his recruitment.

TAMPA, Fla. (Apr. 7, 2023) -- Whenever there is a coaching change at any program, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the program. How long the cloud is there depends on many factors.

He is the second high school prospect to ask for his release since USF fired head coach Brian Gregory.

A 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward, Ringgold committed to, and signed with, USF in November 2022. Ringgold held offers from Clemson, Houston, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Grambling State, San Jose State and Southern when he chose to commit to the Bulls.

Ringgold joins point guard Myles Che, who announced on Apr. 1 that he was decommitting from USF and reopening his recruitment.

Christ School (NC) big man Anthony Robinson remains committed to USF after a conversation his family had with Bulls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

As for the current Bulls roster, Sam Hines Jr., Selton Miguel, and Corey Walker Jr. are the returnees – as of now. Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud are incoming transfers from Kennesaw State. Anthony Robinson is currently the lone incoming high school prospect.

Trey Moss, Jake Boggs, Jamir Chaplin, DJ Patrick, Dok Muordar, Ryan Conwell and Russel Tchewa have all entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.



