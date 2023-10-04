TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 3, 2023) -- With the 2023-24 South Florida men's basketball season just over a month away from starting, the American Athletic Conference announced today its league-wide television assignments as well as tip-off times.

Twenty games, including each non-conference game played at Yuengling Center will be streamed on ESPN+. Three USF home games – Rice, Charlotte and Tulsa -- will be carried on ESPNU. The Bulls will host SMU on ESPN2.

USF at Memphis will be carried by either ESPN or ESPN2 and USF vs. Florida Atlantic will be carried by either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Broadcast partners have not been announced for the games at Hofstra and Massachusetts or for the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic vs. Florida State.

The regular season will begin on Thursday, Nov. 9 as the Bulls host South Carolina State for a 7 p.m. ET tip on ESPN+.

The AAC Tournament will be on the ESPN family of networks.

The full schedule with tip times and television listings is available HERE.



