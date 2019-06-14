News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 23:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ten 2021 Recruits Who Should Expect to Hear from USF Today

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

According to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball recruiting calendar a quiet period begins today. Only it won’t be quiet night for college basketball coaches. Tonight at midnight recruiters will b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}