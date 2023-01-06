Battie posted a USF record in all-purpose yards and just the 10th 1,000-yard rushing season in program history. His 1,936 all-purpose yards lead the nation at the conclusion of the regular season and are a new USF record. Battie was named to Phil Steele’s Third-team All-America roster at the all-purpose position. He adds the honor to his Consensus All-America honors earned in 2021 as a kick returner, when he led the nation with three kick returns for touchdowns and set a USF record averaging 32.5 yards per return.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound junior ranked second in the American Athletic Conference in rushing (98.8 ypg) in 2022 and finished with 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns on the year, the sixth-best rushing season in program history. Battie tied a USF record with five-straight 100-yard games in the final five games of the season, part of seven 100-yard games on the year, and his USF season record all-purpose yards included 659 on kick returns and 91 receiving yards as he ranked No. 3 nationally posting 161.33 yards per game.

In three seasons at South Florida, Battie appeared in 31 games, rushed for 1,842 yards on 280 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 193 yards. Battie amassed 1,427 yards and three touchdowns on kickoff returns.