TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 2, 2023) – South Florida (3-2; 2-0 American) got another career-best performance from a wide receiver, another standout performance from its quarterback and, for the first time ever, USF left Navy-Marine Corps Stadium with a 44-30 victory over Navy (1-3; 0-2 American).

Quarterback Byrum Brown passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns, while Sean Atkins had a career-best 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Safety Jaelen Stokes and linebacker Andrew Mata’Afa led the Bulls with career highs of 10 tackles each.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.