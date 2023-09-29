The versatile lineman committed as a defensive tackle to the Bulls but can play both ways.

South Florida football continued work on rebuilding the lines of scrimmage with the commitment of Edison (Fla.) three-star lineman Chenellson Exume . Exume officially visited Tampa back in June from Miami before ultimately deciding to pick the Bulls over multiple P5 offers and local programs like FAU as well.

The connections made on his official visit played a large role in his commitment decision.

"It was amazing," Exume said of his official visit experience. "The coaches made me feel like Tampa can be my home. The players made me feel like I was already on the team."

First-year head coach Alex Golesh also made a strong impression on Exume and his family.

"Coach Golesh is a very energetic coach and I love his energy. He made sure I was being taken care of during the OV as well," he said.

Eyes will turn toward Chenellson's twin brother defensive lineman Dinellson Exume. He is also a key target for the Bulls, but he is not expected to make a decision until later in October at the earliest.