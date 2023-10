TAMPA, Fla., (October 5, 2023) – The South Florida men's basketball team announced a change in its schedule Thursday that impacts the game with Loyola Chicago.

The Bulls and the Ramblers were originally scheduled to participate in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 17. The game has now been moved to Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. at Yuengling Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.