“Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball. We thank Brian and his family for all they have done for USF and wish them the very best in their journey.”

Gregory had been the head coach for six years and finishes with a 79-105 record.

Jon Rothstein was first to report on this development.

TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 10, 2023) – Brian Gregory will not return as men's basketball coach of the South Florida Bulls .

USF’s season ended Thursday with a 73-58 loss to East Carolina in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Bulls finished the season 14-18 overall and 7-11 in The American.

Gregory, 54, had just one winning record in six seasons at USF and his teams never finished higher than eighth place in the AAC, but his 79 wins at USF ranks fifth all-time in school history.

USF saw a 14-win improvement in Gregory’s second season with the program. That season included a program record 24 wins and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational trophy. It was the first time USF made the postseason in seven years. However, the Bulls have posted just 31 wins since then and USF was one of the worst offensive teams in the nation this year.

Recruiting did pick up under Gregory who landed three high school prospects in his first recruiting class – David Collins, Justin Brown and Alexis Yetna – who now hold places in the USF record books.

When Caleb Murphy stepped on the Yuengling Center court on Nov. 25, 2020 he became the highest ranked prospect (No. 63 overall) to play at USF in the Rivals.com era.

The NCAA transfer portal window for Division I men’s basketball opens on Monday, March 13. However, with this leadership change in the Bulls men’s basketball program, USF players have the option to enter the portal immediately.

Kelly said that he will begin a national search immediately for a replacement.



