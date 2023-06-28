Chabot Community College big man David Ogunleye committed to South Florida today, becoming the second JuCo player to commit to Amir Abdur-Rahim . Ogunleye has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Ogunleye averaged 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over 30-games last season on a team that finished 21-9. He made 62.0 percent of his shots from the floor.

With the addition of Ogunleye to the roster, the Bulls have reached the NCAA Division I men’s basketball limit of 13-scholarship players, and have excellent size and depth at the center position. Ogunleye joins Ole Miss transfer Malique Ewin (6-foot-10, 220-pounds) and freshman Daniel Tobiloba (7-foot, 238-pounds).

Chabot head coach Keenan McMiller spoke about Ogunleye during a February interview with the All-Access Network’s JuCo Hoops Insider Brian Burton.

IN HIS COACHES WORDS

He’s my all-conference forward/center from last year. He’s out of Houston, Texas. About 6-foot-9, 230, tough, rugged, super coachable, super culture guy. Defends fours, defends fives, finishes above the rim. Has really become a difference at the defensive end with his shot blocking and his prowess around the rim there. A great kid.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Ogunleye must complete the required paperwork to transfer from a two-year college to a four-year college, get on campus, enrolled and start going to classes -- Summer Session B classes began June 26 and the Summer Session B end of drop/add is June 30.

RUSS’ REACTION

Based on the names we were hearing, and who came on visits recently, it was clear that Abdur-Rahim was looking to add another big to his roster. Mission accomplished and, according to sources, done so with another high-character hard working individual.



