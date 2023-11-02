The South Florida men’s basketball program begins the road to its 53rd with an exhibition game tonight against Division II Edward Waters at Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. EST. Admission is free for all fans.

The game is available on Bulls Unlimited via the TuneIn app.



The Bulls finished last season 14-18 overall then made a coaching change after the season. Tonight, USF enters its first season under new head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The USF roster features 10-newcomers and three returners. The Bulls opened their preseason with a closed scrimmage against Jacksonville on Oct. 21.

Edward Waters, located in Jacksonville, Fla., finished 10-19 last season. The Tigers began their preseason this year with a scrimmage against Claflin University on Oct. 28.

The Bulls regular season begins next Thursday (Nov.9) when South Carolina State visits Yuengling Center.



