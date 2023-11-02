South Florida hosts Edward Waters in Exhibition game
The South Florida men’s basketball program begins the road to its 53rd with an exhibition game tonight against Division II Edward Waters at Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. EST. Admission is free for all fans.
The game is available on Bulls Unlimited via the TuneIn app.
The Bulls finished last season 14-18 overall then made a coaching change after the season. Tonight, USF enters its first season under new head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The USF roster features 10-newcomers and three returners. The Bulls opened their preseason with a closed scrimmage against Jacksonville on Oct. 21.
Edward Waters, located in Jacksonville, Fla., finished 10-19 last season. The Tigers began their preseason this year with a scrimmage against Claflin University on Oct. 28.
The Bulls regular season begins next Thursday (Nov.9) when South Carolina State visits Yuengling Center.