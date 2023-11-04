Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown threw for five touchdown passes, graduate receiver Sean Atkins brought in another nine catches but South Florida lost 59-50 to Memphis on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Brown’s five touchdown throws marked the first time a USF (4-5; 2-3 AAC) quarterback has thrown five touchdowns in a game since Marquel Blackwell at East Carolina on Oct. 19, 2002. The two teams combined for 1,163 yards of offense and there were just six combined punts in a game that was action-packed from start to finish. The Bulls were effective in the red zone today after struggling inside the 20 to start the year, going 6-of-6 and did not settle for a field goal in that position. However, USF struggled again on third and fourth down going 3-12 and 1-4 respectively. South Florida found themselves facing a 14-point deficit on three occasions in the first half before tying the game with their first drive in the third quarter, then taking the lead on a Kelly Joiner nine yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter but were unable to maintain that lead down the stretch.



Nov 4, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; South Florida s Byrum Brown (17) throws the ball against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. (Stu Boyd II-USA TODAY Sports)

THE GOOD: PASSING OFFENSE & SPECIAL TEAMS The passing game was extremely effective for the Bulls on Saturday, with Brown having a career day accounting for over half of the team’s points and adding another 100-yard rushing game on 23 attempts. The talented freshman spread the ball around well, connecting on throws to 11 different receivers totaling 357 pass yards while completing 79 percent of his throws, although he threw a key interception in the fourth quarter while down 45-42. In this high-tempo, high-scoring game, the passing attack kept the Bulls close while the Tigers continued to score. With less than a minute to play in the first half, Matthew Hill blocked a Memphis punt at the Memphis 44-yard line. Timarcus Simpson recovered the ball at the 31-yard line and returned it to the Memphis 9-yard line. The Bulls scored a touchdown three plays later to cut the Memphis lead to 35-28 going into halftime.

