South Florida adds a pair of TE commits from OV weekend 1

South Florida solidified their tight end room for 2026 with the commitment of a pair of top prospects coming off the first official visit weekend in Tampa. South Bloomington (Ind.) tight end Jalen Williams and Mary Montgomery (Ala.) tight end Damarcus Broughton both committed to the Bulls on their official visits.

Broughton just started playing football last year and turned heads with his giant frame and raw skills.

"The people in Tampa are amazing," Broughton said when asked about his decision to commit. "It feels like home down there and the coaches are so genuine and show nothing but love."

Williams also has a big frame and is another tight end with huge upside.

"I committed to USF because of the people, environment, and development with Coach (Jack) Taylor and Coach (Justin) Stolberg. Coming from never having played TE to having to play it in college, I know I need to be somewhere where I can develop and learn the TE position. Every time I step foot in the bay, it feels like home," Williams told Bulls Insider.