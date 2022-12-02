After the game we got a quick update from Ringgold.

Ringgold posted 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes of playing time.

The third game of the day was a battle between Legacy Early College (SC) and Long Island Lutheran (NY) and featured 2023 South Florida signee Tyler Ringgold .

BullsInsider.com made the trip to Montverde, Florida for day one of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Sunshine Classic (Dec. 1-3) hosted by Montverde Academy.

BI: What is your current height and weight?

TR: 6-foot-7, 205

BI: How does it feel to be signed?

TR: It’s good. A lot of pressure off, now I can just play my game and not really have to worry about getting offers and all that. Just go out there and play.

BI: How has the communication been between you and the USF staff lately?

TR: It’s been good. We talk almost every day. They call me or text me or send me something to read. We just talk all the time.

BI: Have you had a chance to see many of USF’s games?

TR: Not really. I've been watching a couple games, but I have a lot of practice and stuff over that time.

BI: Based on what little you’ve seen what are your impressions?

TR: I liked it. I like the way they play. I think I really fit in and can make an impact when I’m there.

BI: Has anyone from the staff said that they’ve coming to see you while you’re playing in Florida?

TR: They said they’re coming Saturday. Coach BG and I think another coach is coming too but I'm not sure.

BI: You’re from Louisiana and now you’re going to school in South Carolina. How has the adjustment been?

TR: It’s been cool. A lot more work but this is just helping me in the long run.

This was my first in-person look at Ringgold and I like what I saw from his game. He is a skilled forward who can dribble, pass and shoot it. He can score at all three levels, defends well and is a good athlete. He's not a jet but Ringgold has good speed and plays with a lot of confidence but under control. A versatile forward, he will need to get a bit stronger to play the 4 at the next level.

Ringgold only played seven minutes in the second half. According to Legacy Early College assistant coach Jeff Merritt, Legacy went on a run in the second half while Ringgold and a few other starters were getting a breather and they decided to ride with the guys that got the run going for as long as they could.



