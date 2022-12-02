South Florida 2023 signee Tyler Ringgold Q&A
BullsInsider.com made the trip to Montverde, Florida for day one of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Sunshine Classic (Dec. 1-3) hosted by Montverde Academy.
The third game of the day was a battle between Legacy Early College (SC) and Long Island Lutheran (NY) and featured 2023 South Florida signee Tyler Ringgold.
Ringgold posted 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes of playing time.
After the game we got a quick update from Ringgold.
BI: What is your current height and weight?
TR: 6-foot-7, 205
BI: How does it feel to be signed?
TR: It’s good. A lot of pressure off, now I can just play my game and not really have to worry about getting offers and all that. Just go out there and play.
BI: How has the communication been between you and the USF staff lately?
TR: It’s been good. We talk almost every day. They call me or text me or send me something to read. We just talk all the time.
BI: Have you had a chance to see many of USF’s games?
TR: Not really. I've been watching a couple games, but I have a lot of practice and stuff over that time.
BI: Based on what little you’ve seen what are your impressions?
TR: I liked it. I like the way they play. I think I really fit in and can make an impact when I’m there.
BI: Has anyone from the staff said that they’ve coming to see you while you’re playing in Florida?
TR: They said they’re coming Saturday. Coach BG and I think another coach is coming too but I'm not sure.
BI: You’re from Louisiana and now you’re going to school in South Carolina. How has the adjustment been?
TR: It’s been cool. A lot more work but this is just helping me in the long run.
This was my first in-person look at Ringgold and I like what I saw from his game. He is a skilled forward who can dribble, pass and shoot it. He can score at all three levels, defends well and is a good athlete. He's not a jet but Ringgold has good speed and plays with a lot of confidence but under control. A versatile forward, he will need to get a bit stronger to play the 4 at the next level.
Ringgold only played seven minutes in the second half. According to Legacy Early College assistant coach Jeff Merritt, Legacy went on a run in the second half while Ringgold and a few other starters were getting a breather and they decided to ride with the guys that got the run going for as long as they could.