Once again the Bulls defense made an American Athletic Conference quarterback look like a first round NFL Draft pick. Temple signal caller E.J. Warner was 27-of-36 for 344-yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brian Battie had 293 all-purpose yards and Jimmy Horn Jr. scored on a career-long 55-yard run, but the South Florida defense was shredded in a 54-28 loss at Temple.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Temple receiver Adonicas Sanders caught a Warner pass in the end zone for an eight yard touchdown. It gave the Owls a 47-28 lead with 9:10 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Temple sophomore tailback Edward Saydee had a career-best day in rushing yards 265, had the longest rush of his career (75 yards) and he added a career-high 69 receiving yards for 334 all-purpose yards. Oh, and he scored two touchdowns.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls defense gave up more than 600 yards Saturday. SIX HUNDRED YARDS. Temple had 273-yards in the third quarter alone, and 516-yards before running a fourth quarter play.

WHAT A PLAY: Michael Dukes took a direct snap, handed off to Marsh who took a few steps to his right then handed off to Jimmy Horn Jr. who ran 55-yards off the left end for a touchdown to pull the Bulls within two at 23-21 with 13:31 left in the third quarter.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The ineptitude continues. Jeff Scott’s record at USF now stands at 4-26 overall and 1-19 in the AAC. Up next for the Bulls is a Noon date with SMU at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday Nov. 12. Currently that game is slated for ESPNU but I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets moved to ESPN 8: The Ocho.







