TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 22, 2023) – South Florida concludes a four-game homestand when it hosts Maine tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center.
USF (2-1) is coming off a 74-65 victory over Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon while Maine comes to Tampa after participating in the North Florida MTE Tournament, during which they had a 2-1 record. Maine (3-3) concluded the tournament with a 67-58 loss to UNF.
