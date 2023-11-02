TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 2, 2023) -- South Florida gets a dress rehearsal, of sorts, when it takes on Edward Waters in an exhibition game tonight in the Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will not be televised but USF fans can listen to the game on the Bulls Unlimited channel via the TuneIn app.

A Division II program, Edward Waters hired a new coach and overhauled its roster after a 10-19 season (sound familiar). They played a scrimmage against another D2 program last week. USF, who returns three players and has ten newcomers, took part in a closed scrimmage against Jacksonville on Oct. 21.

Join our premium game chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE.

