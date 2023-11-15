TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 15, 2023) – South Florida (1-0) hosts Central Michigan (0-3) tonight at the Yuengling Center, in the second game of a four-game homestand to start the season, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.



The Bulls are coming off a 44-point win over South Carolina State, the second largest margin of victory in program history. USF is 2-1 all-time vs. the Chippewas.



